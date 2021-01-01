About this product

Thanks to Swagg Terpenes, you can enjoy your very favorite terpene profile while you vape the day away. The Strawberry Cough Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit gives you the incredible ability to turn your concentrate into a terpene-rich e-juice that can be poured into any vape tank or cartridge. And, did we mention that it tastes absolutely delicious?



Strawberry Cough is a sativa strain that’s ideal for euphoria-chasers who want to unwind without feeling too mellow. It’s also great for boosting appetite and relieving pain. The Strawberry Cough Shatter and Wax Liquidizer provides you with a succulent fruity taste that will undoubtedly have your mouth watering.



To enjoy this product, combine one gram of wax with two milliliters of the liquidizer. Heat the mixture in the microwave in order to activate the liquifying properties. Then, simply pour the juice into your tank or cartridge and enjoy this legendary terpene profile.



*Features:

- Takes Just Moments to Mix.

- Amazing Flavor.

- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.

- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate

- No Separation

- Stays Mixed

- Natural (derived from Olives)

- Food Grade.

- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.

- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.

- NO THC



Additional Info

Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.



Starting at $14.99