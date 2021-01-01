About this product

Ready for a good night’s sleep at last? The Watermelon OG Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes helps you turn any wax concentrate into a tasty e-juice known for its profound sleep-enhancing benefits.



Our Watermelon OG Shatter and Wax Liquidizer has a sublime taste that provides your palate with sweet Watermelon OG whenever you take a hit.



Best of all, this product is extremely easy to use and works its magic in a matter of minutes. Just take two milliliters of our Watermelon OG Shatter and Wax Liquidizer and mix it with a gram of wax. Then, heat it and pour it into any vape cartridge or tank.



You’ll go “Watermelon OG” for sure over this flavor!



*Features:

- Takes Just Moments to Mix.

- Amazing Flavor.

- Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market.

- Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate

- No Separation

- Stays Mixed

- Natural (derived from Olives)

- Food Grade.

- Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc.

- Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine.

- NO THC



Additional Info

Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.



Starting at $14.99