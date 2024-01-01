Diablo Rojo XL Auto®

by Sweet Seeds®
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Extra-large, feminized strain with red flowers achieved by crossing selected individuals of the mythical red flower strains Dark Devil Auto® (SWS38) and Strawberry Cola Auto. A jewel of unequaled beauty in the cannabis crown.

Diablo Rojo XL Auto® (SWS110) produces vigorous plants with an indica structure, abundant side branches, and reddish-purplish, compact, highly aromatic buds coated in copious resin – excellent for resin extraction techniques.

The flowers have a sweet, fruity aroma with shades of red fruits and cola, as well as subtle hints of citruses and incense. The terpene profile creates a rich, vibrant olfactory experience that will meet the expectations of even the most discerning collectors.

The strain has a potent, happy, and relaxing effect that rouses the imagination and conversation.

  • Diablo Rojo XL Auto effects are mostly energizing.

    Diablo Rojo XL Auto potency is higher THC than average.

Diablo Rojo XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Dark Devil Auto and Strawberry Cola Auto. This is a blocky, resinous strain ideal for extraction; its purple-red buds ooze with tree fruit, herbal, and sweet cola terps. Diablo Rojo XL Auto offers consumers happy, chatty effects. It won first place for Best New Autoflowering Strain at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diablo Rojo XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

With over two decades of expertise, Sweet Seeds® stands as a leading cannabis seed bank dedicated to producing premium-quality strains. Our mission is to develop stable, resin-rich, and aromatic genetics. As pioneers in the feminization of both photoperiod-dependent and autoflowering seeds, we have introduced groundbreaking innovations through careful selection and breeding techniques.

Choosing Sweet Seeds® means opting for exceptional seeds with a feminization rate close to 99.9% and a germination success rate exceeding 95%. Our seeds are synonymous with quality, ensuring high resin yields and distinctive aromas. This unwavering commitment to excellence has solidified our reputation as a trusted name in the industry.
