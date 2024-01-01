About this product
Diablo Rojo XL Auto®
by Sweet Seeds®
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Diablo Rojo XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Dark Devil Auto and Strawberry Cola Auto. This is a blocky, resinous strain ideal for extraction; its purple-red buds ooze with tree fruit, herbal, and sweet cola terps. Diablo Rojo XL Auto offers consumers happy, chatty effects. It won first place for Best New Autoflowering Strain at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diablo Rojo XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item