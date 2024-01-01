stock photo similar to Dark Devil
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Dark Devil

Dark Devil is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Big Devil XL and an auto-flowering purple strain. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dark Devil is a stunning strain that has a dark purple and black coloration, with orange hairs and white trichomes. It has a sweet and fruity aroma and flavor, with hints of citrus and incense. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and stimulating, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Dark Devil is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dark Devil effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dark Devil when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Sweet Seeds, Dark Devil features flavors like citrus, fruit, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dark Devil typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dark Devil is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dark Devil, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Dark Devil

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dark Devil products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dark Devil near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.