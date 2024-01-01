Dark Devil
Dark Devil is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Big Devil XL and an auto-flowering purple strain. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dark Devil is a stunning strain that has a dark purple and black coloration, with orange hairs and white trichomes. It has a sweet and fruity aroma and flavor, with hints of citrus and incense. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and stimulating, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Dark Devil is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dark Devil effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dark Devil when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Sweet Seeds, Dark Devil features flavors like citrus, fruit, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dark Devil typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dark Devil is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dark Devil, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
