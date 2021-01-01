Loading…
Sweetwater Farms

Huckleberry Pie - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

65% Sativa -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Pinene
Genetics: Blueberry & Cherry Pie
Effects: Classic body mellower with a soft cerebral (Mellow, Euphoric)
Flavors: Strong berry flavor with subtle earthy scents (Berry, Sweet, Earth)
Suggested Activity: Sexy Time
