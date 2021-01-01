Sweetwater Farms
Peaches & Diesel - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
About this product
70% Sativa -- Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene & Limonene
Genetics: Strawberry Cough & NYC Diesel
Effects: A strong and alert high with uplifting effects (Uplifted, Alert)
Flavors: A unique blend of ripe peaches and subtle diesel (Peach, Sweet, Diesel)
Suggested Activity: Day Hike
