Sweetwater Farms
Peyote Snacks
About this product
65% Indica -- Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Pinene
Genetics: Peyote Purple & Cookies Kush
Effects: A calming yet bright-minded high (Relaxed, Euphoric)
Flavors: Pungent earthy aroma with subtle sweetness (Vanilla, Coffee, Pine)
Suggested Activity: Podcast Time
