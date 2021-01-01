Sweetwater Farms
Watermelon Granita - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
About this product
60% Indica -- Caryophyllene, Limonene & Humulene
Genetics: Melonade & Gelato #33
Effects: Warm calming effect with a sense of clarity (Clarity, Calming)
Flavors: Sweet taste of melon with a hint of skunk (Melon, Sweet, Skunk)
Suggested Activity: Beach Time
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!