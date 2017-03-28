Loading…
Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Acapulco Gold Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Dipped

SativaTHC 19%CBD

With Dipped Infused Prerolls, we aim to replicate the taste and experience of our popular Swifts Edibles line. Enjoy a full flavored, smooth smoking experience brought to you by an uncompromised level of quality flower, resinous kief and terpene-rich oil.

Smoke to the crutch, our joints stay smooth and pack a punch!

Acapulco Gold effects

453 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
