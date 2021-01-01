Swifts Edibles by Green Labs
Swifts Milk Chocolate Truffles
About this product
Swifts Milk Chocolate Truffles are the ultimate indulgence, wrapped in an artesian chocolate shell and filled with a rich crème chocolate ganache. When life hands you a bag of Swifts chocolates, step outside of the box and turn the music up. Break trough the chocolate shell and decadent core will the melt your day away leaving you deliciously free. Available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid varieties.
