About this product
With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our raspberry cheesecake truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.
Swifts Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles are full of all natural flavor. Made with smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a smooth raspberry ganache crème center, these delicious truffles taste just like a mini raspberry cheesecake with every bite. And at 10mg per piece, it’s easy to keep track of how much cannabis you consume, with minimal cannabis flavor.
Gluten Free
Community Inspired
Handcrafted
Small Batch Oil
Local
Ingredients:
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel and Palm Oils, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Titanium Dioxide Color, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Pure Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Cream Cheese (pasturized milk and cream, cheese culture salt, carob bean gum), Freeze Dried Raspberries, Graham Flour (whole grain wheat flour), Sugar, Canola Oil, Honey, Leavening (baking soda and/or calcium phosphate), Salt Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), and Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol).
Contains:
Milk, Wheat, Whey, Soy
Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts
About this brand
Swifts Edibles
Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged.
With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.
