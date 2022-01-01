With terpene packed cannabis distillate, our raspberry cheesecake truffles have cannabis infused throughout the chocolate not injected in one section. This allows a consistent portion of cannabis which helps you stay in control of your cannabis intake.



Swifts Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles are full of all natural flavor. Made with smooth white chocolate shell and filled with a smooth raspberry ganache crème center, these delicious truffles taste just like a mini raspberry cheesecake with every bite. And at 10mg per piece, it’s easy to keep track of how much cannabis you consume, with minimal cannabis flavor.



Gluten Free

Community Inspired

Handcrafted

Small Batch Oil

Local



Ingredients:

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel and Palm Oils, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Titanium Dioxide Color, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Pure Vanilla, Heavy Cream, Cream Cheese (pasturized milk and cream, cheese culture salt, carob bean gum), Freeze Dried Raspberries, Graham Flour (whole grain wheat flour), Sugar, Canola Oil, Honey, Leavening (baking soda and/or calcium phosphate), Salt Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (freshness), and Distillate Cannabis Extract (ethanol).



Contains:

Milk, Wheat, Whey, Soy



Processed in a facility that also processes tree nuts