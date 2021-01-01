Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Tracksuit Bentley Plaid ½ Zip Jacket

Buy Here

About this product

Tango Hotel Bentley plaid 1/2 zip jacket features a tan/red body, with an embroidered patch, reflective zipper, and chest zipper pocket. Additionally, the Bentley has zipper side vents and a packable hood.

- Zip jacket
- Woven with Polymesh lining
- Tartan plaid
- Tan
- Synthetic shell
- Reflective zippers and logo
- S-XXL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!