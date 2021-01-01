Tango Hotel Collection
About this product
Tango Hotel Bentley plaid 1/2 zip jacket features a tan/red body, with an embroidered patch, reflective zipper, and chest zipper pocket. Additionally, the Bentley has zipper side vents and a packable hood.
- Zip jacket
- Woven with Polymesh lining
- Tartan plaid
- Tan
- Synthetic shell
- Reflective zippers and logo
- S-XXL
