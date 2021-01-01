Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Boxer Brief Grass

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The "Grass Classic Boxer Brief" is constructed of extra soft cotton with a supportive pouch. It's Time to Change...Grass Classic.

Product Features:

- 92% cotton, 8% spandex.
- Soft + Durable Tango Hotel Signature Waistband
- Seamless Back
- Engineered panelling to keep in place and avoid bunching
- Leg binding
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!