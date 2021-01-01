Tango Hotel Collection
About this product
The "Man Made Booze Boxer Brief" is constructed of smart tech - performance materials, with a supportive pouch, 4 way stretch, wicking, and strong waistband. It's Time to Change...Man Made Booze.
Product Features:
- 92% Polyester, 8% spandex.
- Soft + Durable Tango Hotel Signature Waistband
- Seamless Back
- Wicking
- Engineered panelling to keep in place and avoid bunching
- Leg binding provides stability on the leg without causing discomfort
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!