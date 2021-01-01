About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.



Mister Cartoon and founders of Tango Hotel - Rich Hilfiger and Al Baseer Holly have been great friends for years. Mister Cartoon has tattooed over 50% of Rich's body.



The Drag Race tee represents a unique standalone piece of the collection. The tee represents the mutual love for classic American Cars.



Learn more about the drop here.



-Limited Edition Re-Release ComplexCon Exclusive

-Classic fit long sleeve shirt

-100% cotton

-Mister Cartoon original art

-Custom font label drawn by Mister Cartoon

-White

-3 graphic on chest

-S-XXL