Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Mister Cartoon Drag Race Shirt

Buy Here

About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.

Mister Cartoon and founders of Tango Hotel - Rich Hilfiger and Al Baseer Holly have been great friends for years. Mister Cartoon has tattooed over 50% of Rich's body.

The Drag Race tee represents a unique standalone piece of the collection. The tee represents the mutual love for classic American Cars.

Learn more about the drop here.

-Limited Edition Re-Release ComplexCon Exclusive
-Classic fit long sleeve shirt
-100% cotton
-Mister Cartoon original art
-Custom font label drawn by Mister Cartoon
-White
-3 graphic on chest
-S-XXL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!