Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Mister Cartoon Loner Hoodie

Buy Here

About this product

We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.

In capsule collection theme Mister Cartoon released the Loner piece of art to be featured on a white hoodie. The Loner artwork is in tribute to Mister Cartoons life - "I've been to the highest end hotels and to low shady motels," said Mister Cartoon.

The Loner Hoodie features Mister Cartoon Loner artwork, on the back panel, with a clean front of the hoodie. On the left chest, is a power 3 graphic.

Learn more about the drop here.

-Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop
-Classic fit pullover with hood
-Heavyweight
-100% cotton
-Mister Cartoon original art
-S-XXL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!