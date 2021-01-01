Tango Hotel Collection
About this product
We are proud to come together with one of LA's most gifted artists - Mister Cartoon - releasing a limited capsule part of the Canvas to Reality Series.
In capsule collection theme Mister Cartoon released the Loner piece of art to be featured on a white hoodie. The Loner artwork is in tribute to Mister Cartoons life - "I've been to the highest end hotels and to low shady motels," said Mister Cartoon.
The Loner Hoodie features Mister Cartoon Loner artwork, on the back panel, with a clean front of the hoodie. On the left chest, is a power 3 graphic.
Learn more about the drop here.
-Limited Edition Re-release of ComplexCon Drop
-Classic fit pullover with hood
-Heavyweight
-100% cotton
-Mister Cartoon original art
-S-XXL
