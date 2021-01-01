About this product

In his first ever Self Portrait Al Baseer Holly (ABH) focuses on himself and a new form of painting, highlighting more on the oranges, greens, and reds.



Comparing himself today to his childhood self, ABH reflects on his abstract mind throughout his life. He wanted to display this with the abstract art behind and within himself. A representation of how he thinks, always creating new ideas and works.



The Canvas to Reality Series works with artists who stand for the same ethos of Tango Hotel. The C2R series helps artist bring their creativity, story and art to reality through touch, wear, and feel.



The plush heavy weight fleece hoodie features the artwork with a 16-color woven patch on the center chest, branded logo drawstring, and inseam signature waistband.



- Self Portrait by Al Baseer Holly

- Canvas to Reality Series

- Heavyweight fleece

- Sweatshirt

- Signature logo waistband

- Red

- XS-XXXL