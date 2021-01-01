Loading…
Logo for the brand Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Hotel Collection

Tango Woods Tee

About this product

Tango Hotel's black Tango Woods Tee features a blunt-inspired graphic, a staple for the THC nostra. Life should be lived the right way.

Tango Woods graphic comes in many flavors. Every Woods Tee combines the best material and fit, with a fine print. Great for a smoking experience that's 100% real, and 100% authentic.

- Classic fit tee
- 100% cotton
- Tango Woods graphic
- S-XXL
