About this product

The Triple Threat Casual Short takes the preppy American lifestyle, and add some spice to it. The shorts come in a crisp classic fit, with a left back pocket, zipper side pockets, and logo drawstring. The woven short combines three different plaids to make a unique pattern.



The Triple Threat collection was directly influenced by Ricky Hil, with his interpretation of American Classics.



-Classic Fit

-100% cotton

-Imported