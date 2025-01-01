We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Tao Gardens
PEACE BY THE GRAM
3
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
33 products
Flower
Chem Skunk OG
by Tao Gardens
THC 23.03%
3.3
(
4
)
Flower
Ultra
by Tao Gardens
THC 18.65%
CBD 0.32%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Tao Gardens
THC 33.79%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Serious CBD
by Tao Gardens
THC 8.65%
CBD 11.58%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
True Glue
by Tao Gardens
THC 27.91%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Grandpa Larry Pre-Roll 1g
by Tao Gardens
THC 17.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Deadhead OG
by Tao Gardens
THC 28.82%
CBD 0%
Flower
DogWalker
by Tao Gardens
THC 28.5%
CBD 0.83%
Pre-rolls
True Glue Pre-roll 0.5g
by Tao Gardens
Pre-rolls
MLT Pre-roll 0.5g
by Tao Gardens
Pre-rolls
Sour OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Tao Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Nigerian Silver Haze
by Tao Gardens
THC 24.96%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mars Love Triangle Pre-Roll 1g
by Tao Gardens
THC 26.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wonder Dawg
by Tao Gardens
THC 20.01%
CBD 0.6%
Flower
Fire OG
by Tao Gardens
THC 25.48%
CBD 1.81%
Pre-rolls
Lavender Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Tao Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Merlot OG
by Tao Gardens
Flower
Lemon Meringue
by Tao Gardens
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Purple
by Tao Gardens
THC 24.8%
CBD 0.91%
Flower
UltraViolet
by Tao Gardens
THC 19.25%
CBD 0.42%
Flower
Bubba Kush
by Tao Gardens
THC 25.39%
CBD 1.03%
Pre-rolls
Sour OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Tao Gardens
THC 24.2%
CBD 0.89%
Flower
Mars Love Triangle
by Tao Gardens
THC 29.4%
Flower
Purple Punch
by Tao Gardens
THC 21.32%
CBD 0.42%
1
2
