Taste Budz
Grape Soda
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Grape Soda (Grape Flavored Tahoe OG):
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG. A top evening strain, it provides an extremely idle, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This phenotype is great for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, pain (inflammation), skin health and immune support. This phenotype also features a pungent citrus aroma with a notable grape perception.
THC: 30%
50% Indica / 50% Sativa
Genetics: Tahoe OG x SFV OG
Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 5.8 R(+)-Limonene, 3.6 Linalool, 2.2 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.0 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.0 Fenchol, 1.6 α-Terpineol, 1.1 α-Humulene, 0.9 ϐ-Pinene, 0.8 α-Bisabolol, and 0.6 α-Pinene
Grape Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
