Taste Budz
Purple Tangie
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Tangie being the amazing, award winning strain that it is has a few noted phenos, the Purple Tangie is a favorite among lovers of the smooth citrus sativa line. Every leaf stayed green up through harvest with the buds through mid flowering turning a deep delicious purple, though not as potent as some newer hybrids, any sativa connoisseur will choose this based on taste and smell alone.
THC: 14.1%
30% Indica / 70% Sativa
Genetics: Tangie x Purple Tangie
Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.13 Terpinolene, , 1.07 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.07 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 Linalool, and 0.5 R(+)-Limonene
THC: 14.1%
30% Indica / 70% Sativa
Genetics: Tangie x Purple Tangie
Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.13 Terpinolene, , 1.07 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.07 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 Linalool, and 0.5 R(+)-Limonene
Purple Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
17% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!