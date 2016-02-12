About this product

Tangie being the amazing, award winning strain that it is has a few noted phenos, the Purple Tangie is a favorite among lovers of the smooth citrus sativa line. Every leaf stayed green up through harvest with the buds through mid flowering turning a deep delicious purple, though not as potent as some newer hybrids, any sativa connoisseur will choose this based on taste and smell alone.

THC: 14.1%

30% Indica / 70% Sativa

Genetics: Tangie x Purple Tangie

Terpenes: (Decending)(>0.5mg/g): 2.13 Terpinolene, , 1.07 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.07 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 0.7 Linalool, and 0.5 R(+)-Limonene