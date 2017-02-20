Loading…
Taste Budz

THC Bomb

HybridTHC 17%CBD

THC Bomb effects

Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
