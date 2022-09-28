About this product
Intentionally crafted since 2017
At TasteBudz, we believe that hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium edible experience. Always made from scratch, our gourmet gummies are infused with our true-to-the-plant extracts to deliver each strain’s distinctive benefits in quality, craft batches.
Sativa | 10mg each | 100mg total
10 Gummies
Some dispensary partners may still be selling through CO2 inventory. Be sure to check with your budtender what rosin strains they have available.
About this brand
TasteBudz
Intentionally Crafted Since 2017
At TasteBudz, we believe hand-selected strains and in-house extraction lie at the heart of a premium cannabis experience. We create our own single-source, solventless extracts that are true-to-the-plant and deliver the distinctive benefits of each unique strain. We encourage consumers to take note of the terpene and cannabinoid profiles of the strains they love and use that to inform future product selection.
