About this product
5mg THC : 2mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg CBD total
CONFECTION NOTES: Relax, your favorite bedtime treat is getting the full CBN treatment. A crunchy chocolate cookie core is bathed in sweet, creamy milk chocolate with a hint of vanilla and a touch of sea salt. 5MG of THC and 2 MG of CBN round out the slumber party for a deliciously drowsy effect that will all but tuck you in.
INGREDIENTS; Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cookie (Unbleached Unenriched Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa processed with alkali, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate.) Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt.
CONFECTION NOTES: Relax, your favorite bedtime treat is getting the full CBN treatment. A crunchy chocolate cookie core is bathed in sweet, creamy milk chocolate with a hint of vanilla and a touch of sea salt. 5MG of THC and 2 MG of CBN round out the slumber party for a deliciously drowsy effect that will all but tuck you in.
INGREDIENTS; Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cookie (Unbleached Unenriched Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa processed with alkali, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate.) Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Terra
These handcrafted, best-selling chocolate-covered bites are the perfect pairing of art and science in edible form. In 2014, Kiva launched Terra Bites, an innovative confection whose convenient, delicious, and ultra-shareable format soon made them one of California’s most popular edibles for multiple years running. Like Kiva's Bars, every Terra Bite is made of sustainably-sourced cacao infused with cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections