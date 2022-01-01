5mg THC : 2mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg CBD total



CONFECTION NOTES: Relax, your favorite bedtime treat is getting the full CBN treatment. A crunchy chocolate cookie core is bathed in sweet, creamy milk chocolate with a hint of vanilla and a touch of sea salt. 5MG of THC and 2 MG of CBN round out the slumber party for a deliciously drowsy effect that will all but tuck you in.



INGREDIENTS; Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cookie (Unbleached Unenriched Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa processed with alkali, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate.) Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt.