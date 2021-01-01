CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo - 20mg
About this product
How To Use: General Cleansing: Pour a sufficient amount of shampoo into a large container of water to form thick suds when agitated. Bathe or sponge onto animal, rinse thoroughly. Maximum Conditioning: Wet animal and apply shampoo directly onto fur. Work into rich lather, and rinse thoroughly.
Description: Our CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo helps condition and enrich your pets hair and skin.
