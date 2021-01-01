CBD Pet Stress-Free Oral Spray - 20mg
About this product
How to Use:
Shake well. Spray directly into your Pets mouth or food. For pets under 25Ibs. use 4 sprays. For pets over 25Ibs. use 6 sprays. Use once daily as a dietary supplement. Store in cool, dry place
Description:
Our easy to use CBD Pet Stress-Free Oral Spray, helps manage pet’s mood and anxiety and promotes daily
health and wellness.
*Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.
