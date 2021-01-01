About this product
TerraVita’s CBD Oil for Pets contains 500mg of Pure CBD Isolate that’s THC-Free and Non-GMO. Our Pets tinctures are made from U.S. hemp that is grown using organic farming methods, leaving us with a pure and safe CBD Oil for dogs and cats that provides a multitude of health benefits associated with CBD. Just drop it on your pets favorite treats, food or directly in their mouth and let them enjoy the powerful properties of CBD Oil!
-Sense of Calmness
-Supports Healthy Joints
-Stimulated Appetite
Available in a 500mg Strength. We use CBD Isolate.
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.