Tesse Goods
Satisfy your belly. Soothe your senses.
About Tesse Goods
Delicious and nutritious tahini bites infused with sustainably grown, full-spectrum hemp CBD extract from Vermont. We believe that clean, healthy foods are a foundation of well-being—and transparent sourcing is a key to peace of mind. Our CBD-infused tahini bites are made with carefully selected, organic ingredients and full-spectrum hemp extract from Vermont. Two great flavors: Sesame & Honey, Turmeric & Ginger
Available in
United States