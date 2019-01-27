About this product
A little spicy. A little sweet. A little serenity.
With the savory profile of turmeric, ginger, and a little pepper, all balanced out with a touch of maple syrup, these CBD-infused snacks have a bit of bite!
Each bite is infused with with 10 mg of CBD per bite (each package includes 3 bites for a total of 30 mg of CBD).
Contains <0.3% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!