Tetra Concentrates
keif - (gram)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
THC crystal shaken from a dried marijuana plant. Ideal for adding and increasing THC content in your joints and bowls. It will upgrade what ever needs a little kick for a very long time.
Black Dog effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
