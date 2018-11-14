About this product

Indica dominant hybrid. So good you’ll want to put a ring on it!

The buds have a thick resinous coating while the smell reminds you of blueberries. The taste of this strain is fruity and earthy with hints of banana and cherries.



Calming and smooth smoke.



Dense bud profile with tons of sparkling trichomes!



Density:8/10



Nose: 10/10



Cannabinoids:



CBD: 16.9%



CBDA: 0.10%



CBNA: 0.13%



CBGA: 0.08%



CBDVA: 0.09%



CBDV: 0.05%



CBCA: 0.07%



CBC: 0.09%



Delta-9-THC: 0.09%



Terpenes: 1.482%



