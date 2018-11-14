Texas CannaBest
Wife Indoor Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Indica dominant hybrid. So good you’ll want to put a ring on it!
The buds have a thick resinous coating while the smell reminds you of blueberries. The taste of this strain is fruity and earthy with hints of banana and cherries.
Calming and smooth smoke.
Dense bud profile with tons of sparkling trichomes!
Density:8/10
Nose: 10/10
Cannabinoids:
CBD: 16.9%
CBDA: 0.10%
CBNA: 0.13%
CBGA: 0.08%
CBDVA: 0.09%
CBDV: 0.05%
CBCA: 0.07%
CBC: 0.09%
Delta-9-THC: 0.09%
Terpenes: 1.482%
Any statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or conditions.
The Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!