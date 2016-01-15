Subcool's The Dank
Alchemy (Chemdawg x Querkle)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
ALCHEMY
(Chemdawg x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-65 Days
• Medium Producer • Motivating, relaxing, pain relief and stimulating appetite
Preview:
Alchemy fit’s the name for this hybrid, by mixing two Amazing strains Chemdawg with it’s diesel /earthy tones and crossing it to Querkle and it’s grape/musky aroma. With Alchemy you get the best of both strains diesel / grape flavors that cover your tongue.
Strain Description:
Many variations are extremely colorful with traces of pink and magenta. The smoke is smooth and soft on the throat with a slight berry and sandalwood flavor. The lemon is understated but still present. The high comes on fast and strong and is very upbeat almost giddy. The Indica Influence is felt later in the trip and transfers into an overall body stone. Very powerful medicine.
Phenotypes: We had two phenos one that was taller with strong diesel / grape flavor & the shorter one with earthy /musky aroma.
Height: Medium Height Stretches 2X
Yield: Medium with super dense flowers formations.
Best way to Grow: Top Early to shape, cage or bamboo for support needed.
Harvest: 8-9 weeks
Sativa/ Indica 50/50
High Type: Motivating / Relaxing / Pain Relief / Stimulating
Taste / Aroma Diesel / Grapes / Musty / Earthy
Preview:
Strain Description:
Alchemy effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
