DAIRY QUEEN

(Exodus Cheese x Romulan x Cindy99)

• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood



Our version of the infamous Cheese strain with the addition of higher resin production and signature taste. This pungent hybrid will over power smaller carbon filters. Grown outdoors it has a heavy odor of tropical cheese. Very unique taste and smell combined with mood elevation. Great hash producer.

Tested as Dank #1

Heavy stank, so strong trimming it can affect your sinuses and even your head. Its texture is off the hook, ultra gooey and medium density, my tester Minitrkn420 says “the texture is what I like a lot, it’s a superb bud” he reports the smell is sweet tarts chewy candy. This strain was released to testers and we could not be happier with the results. It has been described as Tropical Cheese by Happy Chief and everyone experienced amazing levels of resin production. It is not for anyone looking for a strain with low odor though everyone reports an incredible funk. The testers are blown away and long before we indicated the true parentage there threads speak of Cheesy smells and copious resin production. This was our goal with this strain and I am confident everyone that tries it will get a nice representation of Cheese with the added boost of Cindy. There was absolutely no sign of hermaphrodites even in the garden that received a great deal of stress!



Phenotypes: Wide bushes with sugar encrusted cherry buds breaking of sweet Cheese



Height: Short and Wide



Yield: Medium



Indoor/ Outdoor: Performs well in both.



Best way to grow: Large topped bushes to prevent stretch and promote lateral growth.



Harvest; 56-60 Days



Sativa / Indica 60/40



Hybrid: Cheese X Romulan X Cindy 99



High Type: Relaxing and fun to smoke mainly due to its funky taste and pain killing effects.



Taste: Cherry cheese and a very stinky plant.