Subcool's The Dank
Scarlett Queen (Killer Queen x Space Queen)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
SCARLET QUEEN
(Vic High’s Killer Queen x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest window 55 - 60 Days
• Heavy Producer • Good for use as a night time Sedative
Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high…There was a strain that I dreamt of, once when I was very high…
A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production.
Scarlet Queen combines two of Vic High’s most resinous strains together in a cosmic genetic soup. A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste.. Known for producing a red Hash extract in history it is the only hash I have enjoyed more than Cuvee. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production.
Phenotypes: Slight variation red hair pistils very dominant.
Height: Tall
Yield: Heavy Extract Yields
Best way to grow: Multiple topping produces the best yields
Harvest: 56-63 days
Sativa / Indica 60/40
Hybrid:Hybrid (G-13 X Romulan X Romulan X C99)
Taste/Aroma: Smells sweet and fruity like a Cherry Jolly Rancher with a tart aftertaste
High Type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection.
Preview:
Killer Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
