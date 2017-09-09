About this product

Purple Apollo-13

(Apollo-13 x Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Provoking Thought & Increasing Energy



Preview:

Combining the soaring motivational high of Apollo-13 with the musty grape taste of Querkle, we came up with a hybrid that has amazing flavors and appearance. The taste is similar to that of grape saltwater taffy. Makes pink-tinged hash.



Strain Description:

My cutting of Apollo-13 is one of a few females from 500 seeds from the original production by Brothers Grimm. Painstaking care was taken in the male selection and the project to locate him took 60 plants and over a year of research. Blast your brain to the moon and back with this hugely attractive and extremely potent little number from The Dank. There are some amazing traits to choose from including grape funky flavours, quick flowering times and beautiful purple plumages - but it is the electrifying buzz that keeps this plant on top of the competition.



Height: Medium/Tall



Yield: Medium to heavy with longer veg times



Best way to grow: Vegged to a large bush or untopped in SCROG



Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60



Sat/Ind: 60/40



Hybrid: Apollo-13 x Querkle



Taste/aroma: Sour grape pepper funk



High Type: Uplifting and speedy leaving a great taste in your mouth