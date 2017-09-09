Subcool's The Dank
The Void AKA Purple Apollo 13 (Apollo-13 x Querkle)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product
Purple Apollo-13
(Apollo-13 x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Provoking Thought & Increasing Energy
Preview:
Combining the soaring motivational high of Apollo-13 with the musty grape taste of Querkle, we came up with a hybrid that has amazing flavors and appearance. The taste is similar to that of grape saltwater taffy. Makes pink-tinged hash.
Strain Description:
My cutting of Apollo-13 is one of a few females from 500 seeds from the original production by Brothers Grimm. Painstaking care was taken in the male selection and the project to locate him took 60 plants and over a year of research. Blast your brain to the moon and back with this hugely attractive and extremely potent little number from The Dank. There are some amazing traits to choose from including grape funky flavours, quick flowering times and beautiful purple plumages - but it is the electrifying buzz that keeps this plant on top of the competition.
Height: Medium/Tall
Yield: Medium to heavy with longer veg times
Best way to grow: Vegged to a large bush or untopped in SCROG
Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60
Sat/Ind: 60/40
Hybrid: Apollo-13 x Querkle
Taste/aroma: Sour grape pepper funk
High Type: Uplifting and speedy leaving a great taste in your mouth
The Void effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!