Chocolate Almond Caramel 10mg Single
About this product
This isn’t your typical caramel. We blend rich cream and real butter infused with the sweetest cannabis on the market. Dipped in Dark Chocolate and sprinkled with chopped almonds, these caramels melt your mind and don’t stick to your teeth.
SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
