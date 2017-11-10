THClear
HONEY POT - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Diesel Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
