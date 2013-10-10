THClear
SYRINGES - MASTER YODA OG
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.
Master Yoda effects
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
