THClear
SYRINGES - STRAWBERRY GLUE
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.
Strawberry Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
