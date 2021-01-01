Loading…
The Botanical Joint

Floral Wife - 8.56% CBD, 2.46% Total Terpenes, Cinnamon, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Greenhouse

Floral Wife - 8.56% CBD, 2.46% Total Terpenes, Cinnamon, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Greenhouse Grown

_______________
INDICA / REST

8.53% CBD 2.46% TOTAL TERPENES

Terpene profile: Cinnamon, Floral, Orange

A floral, potent strain with aromas of snickerdoodles and oranges, calming properties

Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower
3.5 Grams
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT
LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
