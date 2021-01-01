About this product

Organically Curated Herbal Infused Cigarette Style Hemp Joints

Our Blend No. 2 is a good option for those who wish to have an alternative smoking blend. This specially crafted formula includes lobelia which interacts with the same receptors as nicotine does, except without the addictive binding properties. For calming relief, we selected chamomile to help create a neutral space within the mind. Rose is added in for a sweet taste supportive of your central nervous system. With mullein and red raspberry leaves as the base to give a well-rounded smoking experience.



INGREDIENTS:



CHAMOMILE, LOBELIA, MULLEIN, PINEBERRY HEMP FLOWER RED RASPBERRY LEAF & ROSE



21 .75 gram joints made with pesticide-free hemp grown, harvested and processed by licensed industrial hemp companies in the state of Oregon.



We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flower carefully selected in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we have selected is organically grown and pesticide-free by licensed hemp growers.