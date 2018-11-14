T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
About this product
T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Earthy, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
INDICA / REST
12.4% CBD 1.296% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Fruity, Earthy, Orange
A fruity, potent strain with aromas of lemon and berry citrus, calming properties
Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower
3.5 Grams
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT
LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
The Wife effects
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
