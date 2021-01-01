Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint

Red Bordeaux - Biomass - 15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown

Buy Here

About this product

Red Bordeaux -15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
_______________
Hybrid / Anytime

15.6% CBD

Terpene profile: Berries, Floral, Tropical

A floral, potent strain with tropical waves of berries and creams.

Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Biomass - 10% Flower
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Vacuumed Sealed Bag
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!