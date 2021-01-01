The Botanical Joint
Red Bordeaux - Biomass - 15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
About this product
Red Bordeaux -15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
Hybrid / Anytime
15.6% CBD
Terpene profile: Berries, Floral, Tropical
A floral, potent strain with tropical waves of berries and creams.
Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Biomass - 10% Flower
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Vacuumed Sealed Bag
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
