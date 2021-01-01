The Botanical Joint
Floral Wife CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 8.56% CBD, 2.46% Total Terpenes, Cinnamon, Floral, Orange, Indica,
Floral Wife CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 8.56% CBD, 2.46% Total Terpenes, Cinnamon, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Greenhouse Grown
INDICA / REST
8.53% CBD 2.46% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Cinnamon, Floral, Orange
A floral, potent strain with aromas of snickerdoodles and oranges, calming properties
Premium Indoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower
.75 Gram per joint - 15.75 Grams Total
21 Pre-rolls per pack
Tin container ships in recycled box & 100% smell proof vacuumed sealed bag.
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT
LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
