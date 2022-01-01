Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown
Stormy Daniels -13.0%CBD, Berries, Floral, Gas, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown
Indica / Rest
13.0% CBD
Terpene profile: Acaí Berries, Floral, Gas
A gassy, potent strain with sweet notes of floral berries
Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower
100% Machine Trimmed
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Compostable Resealable Bag
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
FDA Disclaimer
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
The Botanical Joint
The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls.
The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please.
We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.
The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please.

We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.
We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.