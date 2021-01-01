The Botanical Joint
About this product
A craftily designed Cannabis Terpenes poster inspired by vintage botanical prints. Includes 9 photos of plants, herbs, and trees we commonly know with their terpenes that are also found within the plant cannabis.
Size: 18X24
This poster was created by The Botanical Joint LLC. All rights reserved.
3% off all poster proceeds go to the organization. Cannabis Diversity Awareness
Size: 18X24
This poster was created by The Botanical Joint LLC. All rights reserved.
3% off all poster proceeds go to the organization. Cannabis Diversity Awareness
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!