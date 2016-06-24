Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The CBD Apothecary

The CBD Apothecary

Takilma Kush Tincture

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 4%CBD 11%

About this product

Takilma Kush grown by East Fork Cultivars.

Total in container: - 154mg THC + 750mg CBD

Total per serving (28 servings) - 5.49mg THC + 26.8mg CBD

Our 1.0 oz tinctures are made with fractionated coconut oil and CO2 full-spectrum cannabis oil. Each batch is strain-specific and can be applied directly in the mouth or added to food or beverage.

Frank's Gift effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
20% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!