The Clear - Elite Syringe - Grapevine - 1 Gram
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The Clear™ Syringe is the Honey Bucket 2.0, by popular demand. This ultra-refined product is ready for use! Syringes contain The Clear’s AAA grade distillate and naturally derived terpenes.
The nighttime Grapevine flavor is juicy, sweet, and tangy enough to invoke a familiar feeling upon first pull.
Grape Vine effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!