About this product
The TWAX Pre-roll is perfect for the heavy and daily user who want to add a twist of flavor to their smoke. Unlike many flavored products, TWAX flavors pair great with the original terpenes to give a lemony twist to your favorite strains.
WARNING - This product contains as much THC in a single pre-roll as an entire Elite disposable Vape by The Clear. Simply put, that’s A LOT of THC. If you are an infrequent or light user, start with a small hit and go slow.
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
About this brand
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.